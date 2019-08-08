Kashmir Curfew LIVE Updates: People Await Restoration Of Basic Facilities; PM Modi Likely To Address Nation Today

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, will visit Srinagar today. Mr Azad's visit will be first visit by a senior opposition leader to Jammu and Kashmir after the Narendra Modi government scrapped Article 370, which gave special powers to the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to explain government's decisions on the state, during his address to nation to be held later today, reports said.

On Wednesday, visuals of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval chatting and sharing a meal of traditional Kashmiri Wazwan with locals in the Kashmir Valley emerged amid lockdown. The visuals sought to project normalcy in Kashmir after incidents of stone-throwing and violent protests during which protesters were allegedly chased by the police in Srinagar.

The parliament has approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Over 300 political leaders, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, remain in custody as part of the government's measures since midnight on Sunday to avoid trouble.

Over 40,000 troops are in Jammu and Kashmir, sent over the past weeks in the government's meticulous preps for its Article 370 move.

As part of a complete communications blackout, phone services and internet connections remain suspended. Top officials are using satellite phones to communicate.

