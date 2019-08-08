Highlights: We Will Rid Jammu and Kashmir Of Terror, Separatism, Says PM Modi

PM Modi said that Jammu and Kashmir's development is now centre's responsibility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the centre's big decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split the state into two Union Territories. The Prime Minister's special broadcast on national television and radio comes as the state has been paralysed by an unprecedented lockdown to prevent any backlash over the government's move.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address to the nation:

People of Jammu and Kashmir and people of Ladakh were deprived of their rights

The dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, BR Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and crores of Indians have been fulfilled

A new era in Jammu and Kashmir has started. Citizens now have equal rights and responsibilities. I congratulate people of the region and citizens

Article 370 was harming the people and children of Jammu and Kashmir, and their loss was never discussed

People didn't even know the benefits that accrued due to Article 370

Article 370 and Article 35A dragged Jammu and Kashmir towards terrorism, dynasty politics and graft

This (Article 370) was being used as tool by Pakistan; nearly 42,000 people died over the last three decades

Earlier, laws made by parliament didn't benefit 1.5 crore people, Jammu and Kashmir never benefited from the country's laws

All central and state government posts would be filled in Jammu and Kashmir. This will lead to employment generation; Private firms would also be encouraged to generate employment opportunities

Work will accelerate on all projects; connectivity-related projects, projects related to road and rail

People who came to India after 1947 couldn't contest polls in Jammu and Kashmir, they had rights everywhere else in India but in Jammu and Kashmir

You will continue to have MLAs, continue to have a Cabinet, you will continue to have a Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir; We will free Jammu and Kashmir of terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir will touch new heights of development and attract people from all over the world; Ease of living will go up for people of the region

There was a time when Kashmir was the preferred location destination for Bollywood movies; When the situation is normal, not just Indians, but people from world over would shoot movies in the region

The region has the potential to become the world's biggest tourism destination; Filmmaking would provide employment; I urge filmmakers to think about entertainment infrastructure, theatres etc.

In Ladakh, there is a plant known as Solo, which is a boon to those living in high altitudes. It has vast medical properties. Shouldn't such things be sold worldwide

There are countless such plants and herbal products are all over the region. They will be identified and marketed, people and farmers would be directly benefited

There are some people who opposed the government's move, I respect their opposition (to the decision); it is essential in a democracy

Centre is responding to them (opposition) and we are working to improve things. I urge them to act in nation's interest and help the government and nation in creating a new environment in the region

We had to take certain steps in Jammu and Kashmir for precaution; the people have been understanding

The government is working to ensure that people aren't troubled on Eid; the government is even helping those who want to go to Jammu and Kashmir on Eid

Many police and security officers have died over the years; they all wanted a better Jammu and Kashmir. We have to work to achieve their dreams

