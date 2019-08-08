Pakistan Stops Samjhauta Express At Wagah, Passengers Stranded: Report

The Samjhauta Express runs from Delhi to Attari and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side.

Passengers of the Samjhauta Express coming from Pakistan's Lahore were stranded at the Wagah border since 1 pm as the train's crew refused to go further and demanded that the Indian crew drive it on Indian territory. After nearly three hours, the train is now on its way to Attari, as an Indian crew has taken charge.

The refusal, though, is apparently not connected to the stand-off between Islamabad and New Delhi over the government's move to end special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two Union territories.

Sources said three days ago, 3 kg of heroin and 2 cellphone sim cards were recovered by the Amritsar police near the railway tracks close to the Wagah border. Intelligence agencies suggested that the Pakistani crew of the Samjhauta Express may be involved in the drug supply.

Now, fearing that the Punjab police might interrogate them or file a case against them, the driver and other crew of the train refused to step on Indian soil.

