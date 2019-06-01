Ahead Of Taking Charge, Rajnath Singh To Visit National War Memorial

Rajnath Singh will take over the defence ministry from Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit National War Memorial on Saturday before taking charge of his ministry.

"Shall visit the National War Memorial tomorrow morning and pay tributes to our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation. Later I shall be formally taking charge as the RM of this country," Mr Singh said in a tweet.

"Look forward to further strengthen National Security and Defence," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that three services -- Army, Air Force and Navy have prepared a presentation for the new Defence Minister about their plans for modernisation.

Mr Singh will take over from Nirmala Sitharaman who has been allotted the Finance ministry.

During the first term of Modi government, Mr Singh was in charge of the Home ministry.