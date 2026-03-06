"Abnormality Becoming New Normal": Rajnath Singh On Iran War

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed concern over the escalating war between Iran and Israel, the US, calling the situation "quite complex". The minister, while addressing the maritime conclave 'Sagar Sankalp' in Kolkata, said that the "abnormality" (referring to the war) is becoming the "new normal". LIVE UPDATES

"The current situation has become quite complex, and it seems it will become even more dynamic in the future. The way different countries are competing with each other on land, in the air, at sea, and now even in space is truly a matter of concern for all of us. What worries me even more is that this abnormality is becoming the new normal," Singh said.

He told the crowd that the Strait of Hormuz - the chokepoint that carries around a fifth of the world's oil supply - or the entire Persian Gulf region is a "crucial area" for global energy security. Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, with sources saying that only Chinese vessels will be allowed to pass through the crucial shipping lane.

Acknowledging the global energy supply chain disruption, Singh said, When there is a disruption or interruption in this region, it directly impacts the supply of oil and gas. These uncertainties directly impact the economy and global trade."

He added, "Earlier, the seas were considered only a medium of trade, but today we can see them becoming a centre of strategic dominance. A change is taking place at a global level, old stereotypes, global orders and beliefs are breaking, and we have to understand these uncertainties. The current situation in the Middle East is a burning example of this. What is happening there is very uncommon, and it is difficult to give a concrete prediction about how the situation will change there or in our neighbourhood."

#WATCH | Kolkata | On the impact of US-Israel vs Iran conflict, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Strait of Hormuz or the entire Persian Gulf region is a crucial area for global energy security. When there is a disruption or interruption in this region, it directly impacts… pic.twitter.com/WTXKH4efB7 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2026

Amid the changing geopolitical equations and uncertainties, Singh called for India to provide leadership in the maritime sector and termed 'self-reliance' as the only way to counter the supply chain disruptions.

"In this era of changing global geopolitics, oceans have once again come to the centre of the world's power balance. At such a time, as a major maritime nation, it is India's responsibility to provide leadership with confidence, capability, and a clear vision. In the Defence sector today, high-end and precision technologies are being utilised, and therefore, our government has, from the very beginning, believed that in this era of uncertainty, the only way to avoid supply chain disruptions is 'self-reliance'. And one of the major pillars of our vision for self-reliance is Defence Public Sector Undertakings," he said.

Iran-Israel, US war

The US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across Iran on February 28 after stalled nuclear talks and claims that Iran had resumed its nuclear activities. The strikes, named 'Operation Epic Fury', targeted many Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed in the joint US-Israel strikes on Tehran - when he was in his 'compound'. Along with him, his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were killed. Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, also died after succumbing to wounds sustained during the strikes.

Hours after the joint attack, Iran launched missiles - many of which hit Gulf regions including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Bahrain. Tensions in the Middle East continued to escalate as Iran vowed to avenge the killing of its Supreme Leader, and US President Donald Trump warned it was "too late" for Iran to seek talks to "escape a war".

The war has now entered its seventh day, with Iran firing multiple rounds of missiles.

(With inputs from ANI)