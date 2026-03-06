Video: Moment US Bombed Iranian Drone Ship The Size Of WWII Aircraft Carrier

US forces destroyed an Iranian navy vessel described as a drone carrier on Thursday, US Central Command has said. The command announced the strike in a post on the social media platform X.

"US forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire," the CENTCOM post read.

The announcement came as Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of Central Command, briefed reporters alongside US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida, earlier on Thursday.

Admiral Cooper said US forces had sunk or destroyed more than 30 Iranian navy vessels since the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran began early on Saturday. He said that over the past 24 hours Iranian ballistic missile attacks had fallen by 90 per cent and drone attacks by 83 per cent, while US strikes on Iran's navy had intensified.

In the past 72 hours, US forces had struck nearly 200 targets deep inside Iran, including areas around Tehran, Admiral Cooper said. He added that US B-2 bombers had dropped dozens of 2,000-pound penetrative bombs on buried ballistic missile launchers. The US military had also struck what he described as Iran's equivalent of Space Command.

Defence Secretary Hegseth told the briefing that the war with Iran would escalate in the coming days."The amount of firepower over Iran and over Tehran is about to surge dramatically," he said. "When we say more to come, it's more fighter squadrons, it's more capabilities, it's more defensive capabilities and it's more bomber pulses more frequently."

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran have triggered a regional exchange of fire that entered its sixth day on Thursday. The fighting has produced increasing casualties and major political and security consequences, with effects spreading across the region.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that sending US ground troops into Iran would currently be "a waste of time". He was responding to a warning from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that any such move would spell disaster for invaders.