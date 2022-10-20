Rajnath Singh Offers Condolences After 2 Killed In Ladakh Truck Accident

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday condoled the deaths in the accident. (Representational)

Two civilian labourers were killed and 12 others injured after a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) tipper truck carrying them toppled in the Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh, sources said on Thursday. The accident took place on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

"Two civilian died on the spot, and the rest were injured. The injured were evacuated by army and brought to a hospital. The two labourers who lost their lives, hailed from Jharkhand," an Army source said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday condoled the deaths in the accident.

"Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives due to toppling of a GREF Tipper in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," he wrote in a tweet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)