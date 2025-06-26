Rajnath Singh Arrives For SCO Defence Ministers' Meet In Qingdao

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the venue for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting at Qingdao, China, on Thursday.

The Defence Minister, upon his arrival, was welcomed by the Chinese Defence Minister, Admiral Dong Jun.

Mr Singh, along with the Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Jun and other leaders, also posed for a group photograph ahead of the Defence Ministers' meeting.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had also arrived at the venue after Rajnath Singh made his entrance.

The SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting is set to be held from June 25-26.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, and several Central Asian countries, focuses on promoting regional stability and security through cooperation and dialogue.

During the meeting, the leaders are expected to discuss various issues, including regional and international peace and security, counter-terrorism efforts and cooperation among the Ministries of Defence of SCO member states.

In a press release, Ministry of Defence stated, "Defence Ministry is expected to highlight India's continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, outline India's vision towards achieving greater international peace & security, call for joint & consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism & extremism in the region, and stress on the need for greater trade, economic cooperation and connectivity within SCO. He will also hold bilateral meetings with the Defence Ministers of some participating countries, including China and Russia, on the sidelines of the meeting."

The Ministry of Defence noted that India attaches special importance to the SCO in promoting multilateralism, politics, security, economics and people-to-people interactions in the region.

It further said, "SCO pursues its policy based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of nations, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, understanding and equality of all member states."

SCO is an intergovernmental organisation established in 2001. India became its full member in 2017 and assumed the rotating Chairmanship in 2023.

The SCO members, besides India, include Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus. China has assumed the Chair of the SCO for 2025 under the theme 'Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move.'

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)