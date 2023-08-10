Rajinikanth's Jailer Is All Set To Release Today In 4000 Screens Worldwide

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth's new film Jailer is all set to release today.

After a two-year wait, Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth's new film Jailer is all set to release today. More than 4000 screens around the world including 800 in Tamil Nadu are gearing up for the first day first show of Thalaivar's Jailer.

Rajinikanth who left for his customary Himalayan Sojourn ahead of a new release said, "Please watch Jailer and tell me how it is".

The Hidetoshi couple has flown all the way from Osaka, Japan to experience the first day first show their excitement.

They even met their Thalaiva and gifted him a Japanese shawl and a fan they had made for him. Yasuda Hidetoshi, who is a hotel professional told NDTV in Japan, said, "the film is released a day late. I can't wait. There the theatre will be quiet. Here it is a celebration with whistling and throwing papers. I can't miss the excitement".

At the Rohini Silver Screens, Chandran, another Rajini fan sajd, "We expect this film will be like Baba. Jailer will be a landmark for Rajini".

Pooja, a young working professional said, "I've bought fifteen tickets for the first day first show for my family and friends. I am sure this film will become a blockbuster definitely".



Directed by Nelson, Tamannah is the lead lady in the film. Anirudh has given music, that has already become a super hit.

Sreedhar Pillai a film tracker & analyst says, "Anirudh's music is a chartbuster. There is so much hype and it will be a humongous opening. In the US, its a record one million dollar pre sales, no film has seen this in recent years".

Veteran stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are also in pivotal roles in film. The film is releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi across the world.