Rajinikanth To Launch Daughter Soundarya's Social Voice App 'HOOTE'

Superstar Rajinikanth will today launch "HOOTE", a voice-based social media app his daughter Soundarya Vishagan has co-founded with Amtex CEO Sunny Pokala.

The platform provides a sixty-second live voice recording option or to upload a recorded voice. The 70-year-old megastar, in Delhi today to receive the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award, said in statement: "I am very happy to launch this innovative, useful and the first of its kind the "HOOTE APP" in my voice."

"People can now express through their voice their thoughts, wishes and ideas just like they do in writing in any language of their choice," he added.

Speaking to NDTV Soundarya Rajinikanth Vishagan said, "Voice is the future of social media, I do strongly believe."

Explaining the difference between existing voice-based platforms like Clubhouse and Spaces, Soundarya added, "People can express their thoughts and feeling in any language at any time from anywhere. The attention span of people is really coming down and this will be a quick way that they can share whatever they want on the platform."

The team has Girish Mathrubootham, founder of Freshworks and Arvind Parthasarathi, the successful tech entrepreneur from Silicon Valley, as advisors.

The founding team is self-funded and Soundarya says, "We will raise equity funding at the appropriate time."