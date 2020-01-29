'P.S. He Wasn't Injured': Bear Grylls On Rajinikanth, Discovery Shoot

Rajinikanth termed his show with Mr Grylls as an "unforgettable experience".

South superstar Rajinikanth was not injured during the shooting of Discovery channel's new series 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls', said the show host in a social media post today.

"Please and no he (Rajinikanth) wasn't injured. He was brave, determined and never gave up," said Mr Grylls on Instagram.

T Balachandra, director of the tiger reserve and conservator of forests, dismissed the news of Rajinikanth's injury as fake news.

"It is all false (injury speculation). As per the screenplay, there was a shot in which Rajinikanth had to fall, so while getting down from the rope, he just fell down and everybody rushed. It was all in the screenplay," Mr Balachandra said.

Discovery India spokesperson also confirmed that Rajinikanth was not injured.

"The shoot went on schedule and as per plan. It went fine. There were rumours being spread," said Discovery India spokesperson.

In the new Discovery series, Rajinikanth has appealed for water conservation on a war footing as he marks his TV debut after 43 years of cinema via Discovery channel's 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls' programme.

"This war (water conserving) has to be led at all levels including government, community as well as on the individual front. I believe this show on Discovery is a perfect platform to take the message of conserving water to every home across the country," Rajinikanth said in a statement.

Rajinikanth said every Indian needs to come forward and contribute to water conservation.

"I agreed to finally make my debut on TV after more than four decades of cinema," said Rajinikanth about shooting for 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls'.

The shooting for the much-hyped show took place in the forests around Karnataka's Mysore on Tuesday.

In August 2019, Mr Grylls had hosted Prime Minister Modi in the Man vs Wild show, which was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in February last year.

"Into The Wild is a truly unique show, at one level it offers adrenaline pumping action, while at another, the show lends itself beautifully to driving a specific purpose for the larger good of society," said Rajinikanth.

"Bear Grylls has tested the survival skills of multiple celebrity guests, pushing them to their limits; I look forward to the survival challenge in the mesmerizing wilderness of India," he added.