Severe Cold Conditions In Rajasthan, Minimum Temperature At 0.7 Degrees

Rajasthan Weather: Jaipur recorded 6.1 degrees Celsius Thursday night. (File)

Chittoragarh in Rajasthan was recorded as the coldest region after recording a temperature of 0.7 degree Celsius, as cold conditions continued in many parts of the state on Friday.

Karauli recorded 2.9 degrees Celsius followed by 3 degrees in Bhilwara, 3.4 degrees in Anta, 4 degrees in Sikar, 4.4 degrees in Dabok, 4.7 degrees in Sawai Madhopur, 4.8 degrees each in Sirohi, Dholpur and Bundi, 5 degrees in Banasthali and Eranpura road, and 5.1 degrees in Sangaria.

Jaipur recorded 6.1 degrees Celsius Thursday night, a MeT spokesman said.

Most of the places across the state had recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night.

The maximum temperature was recorded between 14 degrees and 23 degrees Celsius at many places on Thursday.