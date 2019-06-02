Rajasthan Teen Sets Herself Ablaze Over Alleged Sexual Harassment, Dies

Teen girl allegedly committed suicide in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl immolated herself on Saturday after she was allegedly sexually harassed by a man in Rajasthan's Nagaur, the police said. Her father had filed a case of sexual harassment against the accused earlier in May.

"A case has been filed and post-mortem has been carried out," police officer Jitender Singh Charan said. "We received a complaint from a man that his daughter set herself on fire after sprinkling kerosene on herself," he added.

The police officer said the girl's father had filed a case under a law that protects children from sexual offences. "The accused was arrested after that," he said.

