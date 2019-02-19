Rajasthan Soldier Killed In Pulwama Encounter Cremated With State Honours

People in large numbers attended the funeral and paid tributes to the martyr.

The mortal remains of Army Havildar Sheo Ram, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Pinglan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, were consigned to flames with full military and state honours today.

His four-year-old son lit the funeral pyre amid chanting of slogans in support of the Indian Army.

Soldier welfare minister Pratap Singh and Health Minister Raghu Sharma attended the funeral at Sheo Ram's village Tiba Basai in Jhunjhunu district.

People in large numbers attended the funeral and paid tributes to Sheo Ram who was among four Army personnel who laid down their lives in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama on Monday.

Three Jaish terrorists, four Army personnel, including a Major, a policeman and a civilian were killed in the encounter in Pinglan, about 12 km from where a suicide bomber drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus last week, killing 40 jawans.

At least nine security personnel, including a brigade commander, a lieutenant colonel and a deputy inspector general of the Jammu and Kashmir police, were injured in the gun battle that lasted nearly 16 hours.

Condoling the death of the security personnel, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said, "I am deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Army bravehearts, including Sheo Ram of Jhujhunu district. Our valiant soldiers of the Army have set a supreme example of bravery by sacrificing their lives for the country."

Sheo Ram, a 55 Rashtriya Rifles jawan, was posted in Pulwama. He is survived by his mother Sharli Devi, wife Sunita Devi and the four-year-old son.