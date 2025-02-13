CRPF Soldier Opens Fire At Camp In Manipur, Kills 2 Colleagues, Himself

Two Central Reserve Police Force soldiers were killed and eight others were injured after their colleague opened fire at them at a camp in Manipur this evening. The CRPF jawan opened fire from his service weapon before shooting himself at the force's camp in Lamsang in Imphal West district at around 8 pm.

The soldier was from the 120th battalion of the force, Manipur Police informed in a post on X.

In an unfortunate incident, tonight at around 8 pm, a suspected case of fratricide happened inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District wherein one CRPF jawan opened fire killing 02 (two) of his own CRPF colleagues on the spot and injuring 08 (eight) others. Later,… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) February 13, 2025

Senior officers of the police and CRPF have rushed to the spot. The injured personnel have been shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.