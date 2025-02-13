Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

CRPF Soldier Opens Fire At Camp In Manipur, Kills 2 Colleagues, Himself

The CRPF jawan opened fire from his service weapon before shooting himself at the force's camp in Lamsang in Imphal West district at around 8 pm.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
CRPF Soldier Opens Fire At Camp In Manipur, Kills 2 Colleagues, Himself
The injured personnel have been shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.
Imphal:

Two Central Reserve Police Force soldiers were killed and eight others were injured after their colleague opened fire at them at a camp in Manipur this evening. The CRPF jawan opened fire from his service weapon before shooting himself at the force's camp in Lamsang in Imphal West district at around 8 pm.

The soldier was from the 120th battalion of the force, Manipur Police informed in a post on X.

 Senior officers of the police and CRPF have rushed to the spot. The injured personnel have been shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
CRPF Soldier Opens Fire
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now