CRPF Soldier Opens Fire Inside Camp In Maharashtra, 2 Injured

The incident took place last night at the Ettapalli camp, where Head Constable Sandre Sanjay had an altercation with two of his fellow soldiers, following which he allegedly fired at them from his service AK rifle.
Two head constables, C B Maruti and S S Singh, were injured in the incident and were admitted to a hospital here, they said.
Sanjay, they said, was overpowered by other men present in the camp and taken into custody, they said.
While Maruti, hit in the stomach region, was in a critical condition, Mr Singh has a bullet injury in his leg and is stated to be out of danger, they said.
The Ettapalli camp of the Central Reserve Police Force houses a unit of its 119th battalions that is deployed in the area to conduct anti-Maoist operations.