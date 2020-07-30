Rajasthan Political Crisis Updates: Governor Agrees On Assembly Session From August 14; Speaker Moves Supreme Court

The Governor has decided to convene assembly session from August 14.

Following a week of of hectic parleys, protests and exchange of letters between Raj Bhavan and the state government in Rajasthan, Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday agreed to call an assembly session on August 14. Earlier, the Governor had questioned the government's third proposal, which insisted on the July 31 date it mentioned earlier.

Mr Mishra said that there appeared to be no convincing reason to call a session without a 21-day notice in view of the coronavirus outbreak, unless the government wanted to hold a trust vote. In that case, a short session with all the safety measures, including social distancing could be held, he said.

Meanwhile, Speaker CP Joshi has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court against the high court order over disqualification notices issued to Sachin Pilot and his camp of rebel MLAs. Sources told NDTV that Speaker will not be pressing for immediate hearing and the case is likely to come up for hearing next week. Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal will represent the Speaker in court.

Here are the Live updates on Rajasthan Political Crisis:

Jul 30, 2020 09:01 (IST) Rajasthan Crisis: Sachin Pilot Birthday Wish For Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi Whom He Has Taken To Court

Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion has pushed the Rajasthan Congress government to the edge, today posted birthday greetings for the man he is fighting in court -- Speaker CP Joshi." Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion has pushed the Rajasthan Congress government to the edge, today posted birthday greetings for the man he is fighting in court -- Speaker CP Joshi."

Jul 30, 2020 08:36 (IST) "Gross judicial indiscipline': Speaker moves top court against High Court order



Just two days after withdrawing the petition challenging the Rajasthan High Court's interim order of maintaining a status quo -- which he claimed is helping Mr Pilot -- Speaker CP Joshi was back in the top court again.

This time, the Speaker has asked the top court to rein-in the "indiscipline" of the High Court, which he said, was violating the Supreme Court's Kihoto Hollohan judgment.

The High Court acted in "gross judicial indiscipline and judicial impropriety" in seeking to reopen settled issues decided by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, the petition said. The High Court, it added, cannot sit in judgment over a Supreme Court verdict.