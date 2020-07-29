Rajasthan Assembly To Start From August 14, Orders Governor

The notice came after days of back-and-forth between the Governor and Ashok Gehlot.

The Rajasthan assembly will be convened on August 14, a notice from Governor Kalraj Mishra's office said this evening after days of back-and-forth on the matter between him and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The notice said the Governor has "approved the proposal to start the fifth session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from August 14, sent by the Cabinet".

The Governor had questioned the government's third proposal this morning, which insisted on the July 31 date it mentioned earlier.

The Governor said that there appeared to be no convincing reason to call a session without a 21-day notice in view of the coronavirus outbreak, unless the government wanted to hold a trust vote. In that case, a short session with all the safety measures, including social distancing could be held, he said..

Sources said the Chief Minister -- who has repeatedly insisted that he has the numbers -- decided to ask for a session exactly 21 days from when the first request was made.