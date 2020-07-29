Rajasthan Live Updates: Governor Sends Back Ashok Gehlot's Proposal On Assembly Session

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded a Rajasthan Assembly Session. (File)

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has sent back Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's proposal demanding assembly session again. The Governor had earlier rejected one proposal from the Chief Minister to convene the assembly. He sent back a second proposal to start assembly on July 31, suggesting a three-week postponement, giving MLAs a time window to attend. In response to the Governor's queries on whether the government wants to hold a trust vote, the proposal asserted that Mr Gehlot has majority.

Mr Gehlot's government is facing a huge crisis following the rebellion of his former deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him. Mr Gehlot claims he has the numbers but is currently engaged in a tussle with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra over starting the assembly session.

Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma has moved the Rajasthan High Court for quashing of a case against him after audio tapes surfaced in one of which he is allegedly heard talking to a Union minister for toppling the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government through horse-trading. The MLA, who is in Sachin Pilot camp, moved the court, alternatively demanding the transfer of the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency from the Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan police.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder brother Agrasain Gehlot has been asked to join investigation in an alleged money laundering case linked to the fertiliser export scam that took place between 2007 and 2009. The Congress questioned the timing of the raids, which took place seven years after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence detected the alleged scam.

Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion has pushed the Rajasthan Congress government to the edge, today posted birthday greetings for the man he is fighting in court -- Speaker CP Joshi.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, in a statement today cancelling the annual Independence Day "at-home" event over what he called a spurt in coronavirus cases, delivered a message that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will not like to hear.

The Governor said he was concerned about the "frightening" situation in the state and the rising active virus cases.

"When the assembly session was cancelled on March 13, then there were two cases. At the time the session was cancelled to fight the spread of the global pandemic," said Mr Mishra.