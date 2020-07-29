Respect Without Pressure, Partiality: Sachin Pilot's Message to Successor

Sachin Pilot, whose revolt caused a crisis in Rajasthan, says he is still a part of Congress.

Sachin Pilot, stripped of the top post of the Rajasthan Congress unit after his revolt three weeks ago, today welcomed his successor Govind Dotasra. From a resort in BJP-ruled Haryana's Gurugram, where he and his loyalist MLAs have parked themselves, Mr Pilot sent out a message to the new Congress chief.The 55-year-old Mr Dotsara -- a former minister of the state -- took charge of the party today amid a deep crisis for the government brought about by Mr Pilot's revolt.

Mr Pilot's Hindi tweet, roughly translated, read: Congratulations to @GovindDotasra Ji on assuming the charge of Chairman of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. I hope that without any pressure or partiality, you will have full respect for those workers whose hard work has helped form the party's government in the state".

Mr Pilot, who claims he is still a part of the Congress and his so-called rebellion is only an expression of disagreement, also sent birthday wishes to the assembly Speaker, whom he has taken to court.

"Best wishes to Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi on his birthday. I pray for his health and long life," the Congress rebel tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress has stripped Mr Pilot of his post of Deputy Chief Minister and started disqualification proceedings against him and his supporters, which has been put on hold by the Rajasthan High court.

Mr Pilot -- who has had longstanding differences with his former boss, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot -- argued in court that internal dissent of a party does not call for such punitive action, indicating that the party has been unduly harsh to him.

Sources within the Congress said Mr Pilot is angling for the top job after a suitable gap and a public promise to that effect. The Congress has demanded that he return to fold without any demands.

Mr Gehlot – currently involved in a tussle with Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene the assembly – has accused Mr Pilot of being involved in the BJP plot to topple his government.