'Of Course We'll Attend Assembly Session': Team Pilot, Camped In Haryana

Team Sachin Pilot In Haryana: No date has been fixed for their return to Jaipur.

A day after Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra finally approved an assembly session from August 14 after multiple requests from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, rebel MLAs camped in Haryana say they will attend the sitting.

Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs are reportedly debating asking for protection to return to Jaipur for the first time since they broke ranks with the Congress party.

One of the rebel MLAs, asked whether they would attend the session, told NDTV: "Of course, we will attend."

If the rebels do not attend the session, they will stand automatically disqualified.

They are currently fighting Speaker CP Joshi's moves to disqualify them.

The Rajasthan High Court is hearing Team Pilot's petition challenging disqualification notices served to them on June 15.

Chief Minister Gehlot claims he has the support of 102 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, one past the majority mark.

Among the factors that threaten that tally are the rebels.

The rebels claim they have around 30 MLAs on their side, but so far, only 19 are confirmed.

If they attend house and vote against the Congress government, Ashok Gehlot could be in huge trouble. The rebels will be disqualified for defying their party whip, but the government will fall first, according to the rules.

The Chief Minister, while pushing for an assembly session, has not mentioned a trust vote in any of his four letters to the Governor, who has repeatedly questioned whether a test of strength is on the cards. Mr Mishra told the state government a 21-day notice is necessary to call the assembly, but an exception could be made if Mr Gehlot planned a floor test.

"If the governor wants us to have a floor test he should direct us, we are in a majority. Why should we ask for a floor test," said Mahesh Joshi, Chief Whip, Rajasthan, on Wednesday.

Sources say the Congress wants to avoid mentioning a trust vote as it could have the Governor setting terms for a test of strength.

Team Pilot has also not asked for a vote; their strategy, say sources, is to wait for more MLAs to cross over. Many rebels are hoping this will happen in the gap till August 14.



