Sachin Pilot has been sacked as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state Congress chief

Days after withdrawing a petition from the Supreme Court, Rajasthan Speaker went to the top court again, challenging the order of the High Court, which it said, is helping Congress rebel Sachin Pilot.

On July 24, the High Court had put a freeze on the disqualification petitions against 19 rebel MLAs, which included Mr Pilot.