Rajasthan Minister Hails Ashok Gehlot For Not Contesting Congress Chief Polls

Mahesh Joshi lauded CM Ashok Gehlot's move of not contesting the Congress president's poll.

Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi lauded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's move of not contesting the Congress president's poll and said that the latter has never disobeyed orders of the party high command.

"The example (to not contest Congress president poll) set by CM Gehlot today can't be appreciated enough. He has never disobeyed orders of party high command...If the party sends us an official notice, we will present our side," said Mr Joshi.

His remarks came after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he will not fight for the post of Congress chief.

Stressing on the September 25 incident, Mr Joshi said," On September 25 also, there was talk of getting the proposal passed.

Mr Gehlot was so saddened by this incident that he could not even sleep properly at night. He was worried that this would have hurt Sonia Gandhi. We never said that we will decide the CM."

Mr Gehlot's remarks came after the veteran leader met with the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath in the national capital today.

"I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi and requested him to fight the polls (for Congress President). When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that incident (political crisis in Rajasthan), I have decided not to contest the elections," CM Gehlot said.

He also apologised for the ruckus in Rajasthan triggered by his loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state after Mr Gehlot was set to file his nomination papers for the Congress chief polls.

CM Gehlot said that whatever happened in the state in the past two days had shocked everyone.

"I had a conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to be CM. I apologised to her," said CM Gehlot addressing the media persons after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

Further in his address to the media persons, CM Gehlot said that he won't contest the elections in this atmosphere. "I won't contest these elections in this atmosphere, with moral responsibility," CM Gehlot said.

On being asked if he will remain Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said, "I won't decide that, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will decide that."

"One-line resolution is our tradition. Unfortunately, a situation arose that resolution wasn't passed. It was my moral responsibility (to pass the resolution), but despite being a CM I couldn't get it passed," he added.

Talking to reporters, Mr Gehlot said the party works under the Congress president and decisions will be taken in the time to come.

He said Congress workers worry about the direction in which the country is heading and tackling the issue was more important.

Also, today Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh collected his nomination papers and announced that he is likely to file his nominations tomorrow between 11 am and 3 pm.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has announced that he will submit his nomination for the post at 12.15 pm tomorrow.

The filing of nominations for the top Congress post will take place till September 30 and the election will take place on October 17.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)