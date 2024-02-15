Rajasthan Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair: Cops

The couple is survived by two daughters, aged 5 years and 7 years, police said. (Representational)

Suspecting his wife to be in an extramarital relationship, a 29-year-old man allegedly killed her by slitting her throat before himself jumping in front of a moving train here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Kailash Bagari allegedly murdered his wife Tinku Bai (26) in their rented house at Prem Nagar-2 colony under the Udhyog Nagar Police Station limits on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Circle Officer DSP Dharmveer Singh said.

The couple is survived by two daughters, aged 5 years and 7 years, Mr Singh said.

Bagari, who hailed from Mau in Madhya Pradesh, got married to Bai around 10 years ago, he said.

The deceased man worked as a labourer here, while the woman worked at a junk dealer's shop, he added.

Bagari suspected that Bai was allegedly in a relationship with the owner of the shop where she worked as both would frequently speak over phone. This led to frequent fights between the couple for past several months, the DSP said.

An argument also broke out between them on Tuesday night when their daughters were asleep in another room of the house, he said.

As the altercation escalated, Bagari allegedly slit his wife's throat with a knife, which was later recovered from the spot, the officer said.

The incident came to light when the deceased woman's brother Narendra reached their house around Wednesday noon, he said.

Meanwhile, a severely mutilated body of a man was recovered from a railway track under Anantpura police station on Wednesday morning. The body was later identified as belonging to Bagari, the DSP said, adding that he allegedly died by suicide.

The police found from Bagari's possession a paper slip bearing a phone number and a one-line note saying "don't spare this man", he said.

Bagari's body was placed in mortuary for post-mortem that will be conducted after arrival of his family members from Mau, while the woman's autopsy was underway, the DSP said.

Further investigation is underway in the matter and to trace the number and unidentified man mentioned in the suicide note, he added.

