Man Argues With Wife, Family Interferes. He Kills Daughter And Frames Them

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan's Karauli district for allegedly killing his eight-month-old daughter and falsely accusing his nephews and their wives of the murder to settle a family dispute, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ramdev Jatav, a resident of Khede Ka Pura in Hindaun City, was arrested on Saturday night following an investigation by the Nai Mandi police.

According to police, Jatav lodged a complaint on October 28 alleging that his elder brother Ramcharan's sons, Ramveer, Deendayal and Hiralal, along with their wives Pooja and Priyanka, had attacked him with sticks.

He claimed that Ramveer struck his eight-month-old daughter on the head with a stick during the assault. The child was taken to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police registered a case based on his complaint and began an investigation.

However, statements from eyewitnesses and local residents revealed a different sequence of events, police said.

According to the investigation, Jatav had an argument with his wife Reshma on October 27, following which she left home and headed towards a railway track. Some villagers persuaded her to return.

The couple again quarrelled the following morning. When Jatav's nephew Ramveer intervened and asked them to stop fighting, an argument broke out between the two.

Police said Jatav, angered by the dispute, allegedly killed his daughter by throwing her against a stone and then accused his nephews and their wives of the murder.

Karauli SP Lokesh Sonwal said the investigation, including statements from eyewitnesses, established the father's alleged involvement in the crime.

Jatav was arrested on Saturday night and further investigation is underway, he said.

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