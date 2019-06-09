Rajasthan Tribal Woman Poisoned, Raped In Madhya Pradesh; Dies: Police

The victim was admitted to a hospital in Rajasthan's Baran in a semi-conscious state (Representational)

A 20-year-old tribal woman, who was allegedly raped and administered a poisonous substance by a man in Madhya Pradesh, died at a hospital in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said Sunday.

Four women from the Kanjar tribe in Rajasthan had gone to Madhya Pradesh's Guna town to perform at a private programme on Friday, they said.

Two of them were taken by two men to a forested area from the bus stand. One of the women was raped, police said.

The men dropped the women at the Ruthiyai railway station near Guna on Friday night and they returned by train to Baran on Saturday morning, they said.

The victim was admitted to a hospital in Baran in a semi-conscious state and she died on Saturday.

The body was handed over to her family later that afternoon, police said.

The sister of the woman, who was allegedly raped, in a complaint said one of the men, identified as Pankaj Kalal, after raping her, administered a poisonous substance, SHO, Chabda, Tarachand, said.

Police have registered a zero First Information Report or FIR in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape. The FIR was sent to Guna, he said.