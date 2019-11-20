Rajasthan Government Has Zero Tolerance Policy On Corruption: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said people who are exposing the corrupt will be given protection

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said his government has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and anyone found involved in such acts will not be spared.

During a review meeting of the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) here, the Chief Minister said the vigilance wing of ACB should remain active and assured that it will get the resources needed, an official statement said.

"In order to provide accountable, sensitive and transparent governance, we have a zero tolerance policy towards corruption," the statement quoted Mr Gehlot as saying.

Mr Gehlot said those who expose corruption will be given protection and their names will not be revealed in public.

Mr Gehlot suggested that there should be an ACB helpline number on the lines of police and ambulance services, the statement said.

He asked the ACB officials to effectively use the provisions of the anti-corruption law in order to ensure transparency in the administration.

Mr Gehlot also issued directions for constituting a committee, headed by the chief secretary, to resolve issues related to ACB, the statement said.

Rajasthan Chief Secretary DB Gupta, senior officials of the home department were also present in the meeting, it said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.