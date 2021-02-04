Rajasthan: Exclusive Wedding Shoots Allowed At Ticketed Historic Sites

Rajasthan: Earlier, only still wedding photography was allowed at historical sites (file photo)

Couples looking for pre or post-wedding shoots will now be able to have exclusive access to ticketed-monuments of Rajasthan before or after office hours by paying certain charges. The wedding shoots, both still and video, will also be allowed during office hours at all the ticketed-monuments under the state government at lower charges.

A government notification for this was issued on February 1, said officials, adding the decision is aimed at generating extra revenue for the state. Earlier, only still photography was allowed and that was permitted during the office hours only but now video shoots too will be allowed. An exclusive entry to the monument before or after office hours too is permissible now on extra charges.

"We have over 30 ticketed-monuments across the state where still and video shoots can be done by paying a charge of Rs 5,000 for two hours. If couples want to avoid crowds or want exclusive shoots, then they will be allowed before or after the office hours for Rs 15,000 for an hour," Archaeology and Museum Department Director, Prakash Chandra Sharma said.

"We used to charge for still photography and it was for office hours only, but now a guideline has been issued which includes permission for video shoots along with still photography during and before or after office hours," Mr Sharma said.

In the Pink City, which is one of the key tourist destinations in the country, such shoots are allowed at Amber fort, Albert Hall Museum, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal, Nahargarh Fort, Vidhyadhar ka Bagh, Sisodiya Rani ka Bagh and Isarlaat.