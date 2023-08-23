6 Dead After Truck Rams Vehicle In Rajasthan's Dausa

A truck rammed a vehicle in which six people died, police said.

Six people died after a truck rammed a vehicle in the Mandawar Police Station area of Rajasthan's Dausa on Tuesday, said police.

The Police said that 9 people were injured in the accident and the condition of four of them is severe.

"A truck rammed a vehicle near Ukrund village under Mandawar PS limits in which six people died, four are seriously injured and have been referred to Jaipur and five are admitted to the local hospital," said ASP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat.

