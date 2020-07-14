Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: Congress Invites Sachin Pilot In MLA Meet At 10 AM

Sachin Pilot's revolt has led the party's government in the state into a crisis situation.

Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: An open revolt by Congress' number two leader in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, has led the party's government in the state into a crisis situation. After a day of uncertainities and hectic meetings, the party packed off at least 100 MLAs to a resort in the evening, a sign that the crisis is far from over.

Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot flashed the victory sign along with Congress MLAs who attended his meeting in Jaipur, asserting that his government is safe.

The Congress has called another meeting of its MLAs at 10 am on Tuesday and invited rebel Sachin Pilot who remained cold to the overtures.

Here are the live updates on political developments in Rajasthan: