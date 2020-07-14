Vasundhara Raje To Attend Key BJP Meet Tomorrow Amid Congress Crisis

With Congress numbers shrinking, there has been talk of a trust vote already (File)

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is expected to attend a crucial meeting of the BJP in Jaipur tomorrow, sources told NDTV. The BJP, which has been keeping a close watch on the disarray in the Congress camp following Sachin Pilot's rebellion, will decide on its way forward at this meeting, sources said.

The central leaders of the party dispatched senior leader Om Mathur to Jaipur this morning to take stock of the situation. He is also expected to attend tomorrow's meeting.

With Congress numbers shrinking, there has been talk of a trust vote already.