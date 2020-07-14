Sachin Pilot's Revolt Leaves Ashok Gehlot On Edge. A Look At Numbers

In reality, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's supporters may have dropped to 102. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's numbers may have slipped to barely above the majority mark after his deputy Sachin Pilot's rebellion. The Chief Minister's supporters had claimed yesterday that he has 106 MLAs on his side, five more than the majority mark of 101 in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.

In reality, Ashok Gehlot's supporters may have dropped to 102.

The Congress had the support of 122 MLAs, including 107 of the Congress and 15 independent members and smaller parties.

Since Sachin Pilot's revolt, a lot has changed. Two Rajasthan ministers, Vishwendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, are believed to be among the Congress MLAs that are camping in Delhi with him.

Mr Gehlot's count is now 102, including 90 Congress MLAs, seven independents and five smaller parties.

Two MLAs of ally Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also become crucial. The party withdrew support from the Congress yesterday and urged its MLAs to be neutral to Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot. But reports suggest the MLAs are not entirely on board, and may be inclined to back Mr Gehlot.

Mr Pilot's supporters posted a video yesterday showing 16 MLAs sitting in a circle in an unknown location.

The 42-year-old deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Rajasthan Congress chief, is believed to have the support of 17 MLAs and three independents. The MLAs with Mr Pilot include Rakesh Parikh, Murari Lal Meena, GR Khatana, Indraaj Gujjar, Harish Meena, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Bijendra Ola, PR Meena, Ram Niwas Gadariya, Mukesh Bhakar, Amar Singh Jatav, Ved Prakash Solanki and Suresh Modi.

Here is how the numbers stack up today:

PRE-REVOLT: 122

Congress: 107

Independents: 10

Smaller Parties: 5 (CPM+BTP+RLD)

POST-REVOLT: 102

Congress: 90

Independents: 7

Smaller Parties: 5 (CPI+BTP+RLD)