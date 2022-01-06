Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tests Covid Positive Again

Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot had tested positive for coronavirus in April last year too. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tested positive for coronavirus, the veteran Congress leader said on Thursday evening. This is the second time the 70-year-old leader has tested positive for the virus.

Mr Gehlot said he has mild symptoms. The Chief Minister also requested all who had come in contact with him during the day to isolate themselves and get tested for the virus.

This evening I got myself tested for Covid and was found positive. My symptoms are very light and there is no other problem. All those who came into contact with me today, I request them to isolate themselves and undergo Covid-Test. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 6, 2022

"This evening I got myself tested for Covid and was found positive. My symptoms are very light and there is no other problem. All those who came into contact with me today, I request them to isolate themselves and undergo Covid-Test," said Mr Gehlot in a tweet.

The Chief Minister further urged people to follow health protocols and get both doses of the vaccine.

"According to the doctors, one of the reasons for the problem related to the artery blockage I had in August, 2021 is also the post-Covid problems. Therefore, taking Omicron too seriously, follow the Covid protocol and get both doses of the vaccine," he said.

Mr Gehlot, who also warned about the new Omicron variant of the virus, said post-Covid problems can include asthma, frequent headaches, lung diseases, kidney problems and even heart disease.

"There is a belief among the general public that the Omicron variant of Corona is not fatal, so people are being careless. Experts are of the opinion that post-Covid problems after recovery from Omicron can be as severe as the earlier variants," he said.

Ashok Gehlot's son and Congress leader Vaibhav Gehlot had tested positive for the virus a day earlier. In a tweet, he informed he was asymptomatic and resting at home as per the doctor's advice.

The Chief Minister had previously tested positive for the virus in April last year.

With inputs from PTI