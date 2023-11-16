Rajasthan BJP Leader Amin Pathan Joins Congress

Amin Pathan was upset against BJP for not giving ticket to a single Muslim leader in Rajasthan.

BJP leader and former vice-president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association Amin Pathan on Wednesday joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior party leaders.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Pathan said he was in the BJP for 25 years as he was inspired by the policies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and other leaders for uniting the country.

"But in today's BJP, only people from Gujarat and industrialists were being promoted," he alleged.

"They (BJP) gave the slogan of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' but the reality is that not a single Muslim was given a ticket in the elections. A section of society is being completely neglected. Hurt by such things, I decided to quit the BJP and join the Congress," Mr Pathan said.

The Congress' in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was also present on the occasion. P