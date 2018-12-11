Congress Rebels Who Won As Independents Hold The Trump Card In Rajasthan

Rajasthan elections: Rahul-Gandhi led party is likely to need support and a post-poll alliance.

Several rebel Congress candidates who won as Independents in the Rajasthan Assembly polls may help the party to form the next government in the desert state.

Though the Rahul Gandhi-led party is surging ahead, it may still need support and a post-poll alliance if it fails to win the mandatory 100 seats, to form the government.

As of now, Congress has won 86 seats and is leading on 13 seats, taking its probable tally to 99 out of the 199 seats which went to polls.

Former food and civil supply minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, Babu Lal Nagar (Dudu), Raj Kumar Gaur (Ganganagar), Sanyam Lodha (Sirohi) and Alok Beniwal (Shahpura) are some of the Congress rebels who won as independents in the fiercely fought assembly polls.

"Congress rebels who won the elections would be supporting the party in the formation of government," a party leader said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has so far won 71 seats and is leading on two seats, while 11 independents have won and two are leading.

Six BSP, two CPM and six other party candidates have also won the elections.

