Rajasthan Elections: Proud Of Work Done By BJP, Says Vasundhara Raje

As the Congress headed towards victory in Rajasthan, outgoing chief minister Vasundhara Raje today said she is proud of the development work done by her government and respects the mandate of the people.

Ms Raje, who submitted her resignation to Governor Kalyan Singh at Raj Bhawan, congratulated the Congress party. She said the BJP will raise people's issues in the state assembly and will play a positive role for public welfare.

"I am proud of the development works done by the BJP government in five years and believe that the upcoming government will continue the works and projects," Ms Raje said in a statement.

She thanked the people of the state, BJP workers, the prime minister and the BJP chief, saying they stood by her as family.

"Raje handed over her resignation to the Governor tonight," a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

