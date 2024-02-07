Rajasthan Aiming To Be 2nd State To Implement Uniform Civil Code: Minister

Uniform Civil Code: The bill also proposes a complete ban on child marriage.

Rajasthan Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary on Tuesday announced that the state government is planning to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the current or next session of the assembly, following in the footsteps of Uttarakhand.

Mr Choudhary also praised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for initiating the bill, which aims to establish uniform civil laws for all citizens regardless of their religion.

"First of all, I would like to thank Uttarakhand CM Dhami. This was an important matter and the people of India were awaiting it. He initiated this bill. We are making an effort to ensure that Rajasthan becomes the second state after Uttarakhand (to implement the UCC Bill)...CM is in support of this. He has given directions for this, and work will be done soon. This will be discussed in the current session and if the time is insufficient, it will be brought up in the next session," Rajasthan Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tabled the Uniform Civil Code 2024 Bill at the Assembly in Dehradun.

The bill proposes uniform civil laws about marriage, divorce, succession, live-in relationships, and other related matters.

Among the many proposals, the Uniform Civil Code Bill makes it compulsory for live-in relationships to be registered under the law.

Once the proposed UCC Bill is implemented, live-in relationships will have to be registered under the law within a month from the "date of entering into the relationship." To be in a live-in relationship, adult couples will have to obtain consent from their parents, as per the UCC.

The bill also proposes a complete ban on child marriage and introduces a uniform process for divorce. The Code further gives women across faiths equal rights when it comes to claiming their rightful share of their ancestral property.

In March 2022, the Dhami government declared the setting up of a committee to prepare the UCC draft.

