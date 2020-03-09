Raj Thackeray's Son Is Aaditya Thackeray's Rival In MNS 'Shadow Cabinet'

Raj Thackeray formed the MNS in March 2006

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) today announced a shadow cabinet for the state, giving the "tourism portfolio" to Raj Thackeray's son Amit, in the process pitting him against his counterpart in the real cabinet and cousin Aaditya Thackeray.

Amit's name as shadow tourism minister, and "law and judiciary minister", which pits him against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was announced at the party's 14th Foundation Day by Raj Thackeray.

The rivalry between the Thackerays was part of the state's political grapevine when the former was with the Sena, and out in the open when he walked out to form the MNS in March 2006.

The shadow cabinet, a legacy of British parliamentary politics, comprises a team of senior spokespeople chosen by the leader of the opposition to mirror the cabinet in government.

Each member of the shadow cabinet is appointed to lead on a specific policy area for their party and to question and challenge their counterpart in the cabinet.

In this way, the official opposition seeks to present itself as an alternative government-in-waiting.