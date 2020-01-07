Raj Thackeray Meets BJP's Devendra Fadnavis Amid Reports Of A Tie-Up

Raj Thackeray leads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray met with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, this evening amid reports of a tie-up. Raj Thackeray reportedly started talks with the BJP after its break-up with the Shiv Sena of his estranged cousin and state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray, sources say, is also changing his party flag's colour from blue to saffron.

His moves mark a significant change after he went all guns blazing against the BJP before the national election last year.

Raj Thackeray's campaign targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and featured rallies where the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief used multi-media presentations to argue his points.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, partners for over three decades, fell out after the Maharashtra election in October, because of differences over power sharing.