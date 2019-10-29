Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Summoned In Money Laundering Case

Raj Kundra has been asked to appear before the ED on Monday. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with its money laundering probe involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi, who died in 2013, and others, officials said on Monday.

They said Mr Kundra has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case in Mumbai on Monday and his statement is expected to be recorded.

The investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

The central probe agency, which investigates financial crimes, is looking at Mr Kundra's purported dealings with Ranjeet Bindra and a firm called Bastian Hospitality in connection with this case.

Some business dealings between the two need detailed information and hence the summons, the officials said.

Mr Bindra was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case earlier.

Mr Kundra had earlier denied any wrongdoing.

Iqbal Mirchi, who died of a heart attack in 2013 in London, was allegedly a close associate of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion crimes.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a criminal case against Mirchi, his family and others to probe money laundering charges for alleged illegal dealings in purchase and sale of costly real estate assets in Mumbai.

The case is based on multiple Mumbai Police FIRs and the Enforcement Directorate has conducted multiple raids in this case over the last few months.

