Rain In UP's Prayagraj Partially Submerges Houses, People Take Shelter On Rooftop

Residents say they have been living on the terrace since the past few days.

Continuous rainfall has led to a flood-like situation in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district with houses on the bank of Ganga river partially submerged in water.

"Due to the floods, a lot of houses have submerged. We cannot even go to the market to get food and have been living on the terrace since the past few days," a local, Sushil Gupta, said.

He also said that the water level in the district is likely to rise in the coming days.

Last month, too, the rise of water levels in the river had submerged several houses on the river banks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

