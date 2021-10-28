Gati Shakti Special Trains To Run From Anand Vihar To Patna During Festivals

The 01684/01683 Gati Shakti Special train will have economy AC three-tier coaches. (File)

In order to cater the rush of passengers during the upcoming festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja, Railways will run the Gati Shakti Superfast Special train between Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna Junction from October 29.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers during ensuing festivals, Northern Railway shall run 01684/01683 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train," reads Railways notification.

According to Northern Railways, 01684 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna Junction Gati Shakti Superfast Special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.10 pm on October 29, October 31, November 2, November 5, and November 7 to arrive at Patna Junction at 3.45 pm the next day.

In the return direction, the 01683 Patna Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train will depart from Patna Junction at 5.45 pm on October 30, November 1, November 3, November 6, and November 8 to arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal at 9.50 am the next day.

The 01684/01683 Gati Shakti Special train will have economy AC three-tier coaches. It will have stoppages at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhaya Junction, and Danapur stations enroute in both directions.