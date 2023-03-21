Pornstar Posts Cryptic Tweet On Viral Video From Patna Train Station

Authorities took the matter seriously and cancelled the contract of the agency.

A tweet by pornstar Kendra Lust on the pornographic clip played at Patna railway station has gone viral. In her tweet, the pornstar used one word (India) and hashtag #BiharRailwayStation to determine that her post was about what happened at Patna train station. It has been viewed more than 3.5 lakh times and attracted a flurry of responses from Twitter users.

One user asked her jokingly if it was her porn clip that was being played at the railway station, to which she said she hopes it was hers.

The incident took place on Sunday when hundreds of people were waiting for their trains on platform number 10. Suddenly, pornographic visuals appeared on the LED screens, instead of advertisements, installed on the platform. The visuals were on display for about 3 minutes - enough time for many passengers to record it on their phones.

As soon as the clips appeared on social media, Patna Junction started trending on Twitter.

Several other commuters on the platforms protested and complained to officials after which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) stepped in and stopped the footage. A case has been registered under Section 145 of Railway Act against Dutta Communication (the agency that operated the screens) and their unknown operators and workers.

"A serious note was taken of the lapse when the matter was reported. The tender awarded to the operator concerned has been terminated forthwith and he is being blacklisted for any future contracts," said Virendra Kumar, chief public relations officer of East Central Railway zone.

"All TV screens installed by the operator have been disconnected. The RPF and GRP have registered separate FIRs in connection with the embarrassing incident. Investigations into it are on," he added.

