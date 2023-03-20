Porn Clip Played At Patna Train Station: 5 Other Similar Instances

One such incident was reported in Mumbai in December last year.

Hundreds of train passengers at Patna railway station were left embarrassed when a porn clip played on the display screen instead of advertisements. The incident took place on Sunday and the pornographic visuals were on display for about 3 minutes. Many passengers present at the station recorded the clip and it soon appeared on social media. Others complained to railways officials after which the Railway Protection Force stepped in and stopped the footage. But this is not the first time that a glitch like this has been reported.

Earlier this month, a video clip posted on Twitter showed a different type of message being displayed at a traffic signal in Navi Mumbai. Instead of a routine road safety quote, the message had abusive language. The video was posted by one of the commuters who crossed the stretch on the day.

Again in March this year, a virtual event with Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller was cancelled after a Zoom video conference was "hijacked" by a participant who displayed pornographic images. More than 220 participants were on the Zoom call at one point before it was terminated, news agency Reuters reported.

In February, French football club Ligue 1 filed a complaint for "damage to their image" after an amateur porn film was shot inside their Allianz Riviera stadium during a game. The film, filmed in the toilets of the stadium, was posted online.

In December last year, an LED signboard in Mumbai displayed a controversial message that left the commuters stunned. A social media user, Akshat Deora posted a video of the display board located on the Haji Ali dargah road. The caption of the video read, "Haji Ali, Mumbai - diversion sign now says "smoke weed every day."

Haji Ali, Mumbai - diversion sign now says "smoke weed everyday" pic.twitter.com/ivdTItelUY — Akshat Deora (@tigerAkD) December 20, 2022

Another such incident was reported from Rio de Janeiro in May, 2022, which took the racy reputation of the Brazilian city to a new level. As the commuters landed at the city's Santos Dumont Airport, porn films started playing on screens. As passengers started posting images of screens inside the airport, news agency AFP said its system was hacked due to which the glitch happened.