Watch: Display Board In Mumbai Flashes 'Smoke Weed Every Day' Message

Display boards are the perfect way to promote a brand or spread a message. Now, a LED sign board displaying a rather controversial message has left commuters in Mumbai stunned. The message flashing on the display read: "Smoke Weed Every Day."

A social media user, Akshat Deora posted a video of the display board. The LED board was located on the Haji Ali dargah road. The caption of the video reads, "Haji Ali, Mumbai - diversion sign now says "smoke weed every day."

Haji Ali, Mumbai - diversion sign now says "smoke weed everyday" pic.twitter.com/ivdTItelUY — Akshat Deora (@tigerAkD) December 20, 2022

The undated video has gone viral and was posted on December 20. The video has amassed more than 1600 views on Twitter and several likes and comments. A user wrote, "Maybe bcoz you are about to enter the 'Worli' assembly constituency!"

A few users also tagged Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and requested him to look into the matter. "@mieknathshinde kindly look into this. Why are these kinds of promotions allowed."

Other social media users were stunned and called it a "technical glitch".

Weed or cannabis is a psychoactive drug and consumption or selling of weed is illegal in India. Possession of even a small quantity of weed can land a person in jail or in a hospital under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

