Former Teacher Jailed In Singapore For Showing Student Pornographic Clip

The former teacher told the court that he did this to observe the reaction of the boy

A former teacher has been jailed in Singapore for allegedly showing a pornographic clip to a 12-year-old study, a boy. A report in South China Morning Post (SCMP) said that the incident took place last year when Kenneth Loh Jiahui followed the student into an elevator at an apartment and showed him the obscene video. After a case was filed against him and he pleaded guilty, Jiahui was dismissed from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East where he worked as a lecturer, teaching students of ages 17 to 25.

The man told the court that he did this to observe the reaction of the boy, the outlet further said. The name of the student has not been released to protect his identity.

The now-dismissed lecturer said in the court that he was making a delivery in Pasir Ris on June 8, 2023, when he noticed the boy at a bus stop.

He decided to "tease and arouse" the boy - whom he viewed as an "easy target" - and get a reaction from him.

As per SCMP report, Jiahui followed the boy from the bus stop to the lift lobby of an apartment nearby. He pulled out his mobile and quickly opened a pornographic website. When they entered the elevator, Jiahui showed the video to the boy and smiled.

He asked the student if he had watched such clips before, which prompted him to shake his head and turn away, the court was told.

But Jiahui extended his arm around the boy's shoulder to continue showing him the video. When his floor arrived, the student quickly jumped out of the elevator.

He told his mother about the incident who called the police. Jiahui was identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested.

For his actions, Jiahui was sentenced to five months and two weeks' jail on Tuesday.