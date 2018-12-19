Railways Says Superfast Train Between Delhi, Bihar's Purnea 'Not Feasible'

Minister of State for Railways said there was no proposal for a superfast train between Delhi and Purnea.

Indian Railways told Parliament on Wednesday that a superfast train between Delhi and Purnea in Bihar was not "feasible" due to operational constraints despite demands made for the train even from the local parliamentarian.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in a written reply in Lok Sabha that there was no proposal presently for a superfast train between Delhi and Purnea.

"Demands, including that from the Member of Parliament, have been received for introduction of new train between Delhi and Purnea, which have been examined but not found feasible, at present, due to operational constraints including terminal constraints at either ends," he said.

He added that two pairs of the existing Mail/Express services-- including Delhi-Katihar Champaran Humsafar Express (bi-weekly) via Purnea, introduced in April 2018 between Delhi and Purnea-- are considered adequate to cater to the present level of traffic.