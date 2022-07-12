Railways Restores Landslide Ravaged Rail Track In Assam's Dima Hasao

The Railway Ministry had later sanctioned Rs 180 crore for the restoration of snapped railway lines

The rail link to Assam's Dima Hasao district, which was snapped in a series of devastating landslides, has been restored, a senior official of Northeast Frontier Railway said on Tuesday.

Train services will restart soon on the section, which connects the Barak valley of Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

"Despite rainfall acting as a barrier in the work process, N F Railway completed restoration of the hill section within the targeted time frame," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said in a statement.

"Full fledged rail connectivity will soon resume to and from the southern part of the Northeast, starting with freight services. Railway has put all its efforts in restoring the damaged line and re-starting the train services," he added.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had assured the people of Northeast that the train services would resume in the hill section by July 10.

During the second week of May, around 85 km of railway track in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of Lumding Division was badly affected due to heavy torrential rain and massive landslides.

