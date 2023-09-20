Railways Increases Relief Payments For Train Accident Victims By 10 Times

The relief payments underwent its most recent revisions in 2012 and 2013.

The Railway Board has increased by 10 times the relief payments made in case of death or injury to anyone in train accidents. The relief payments were last revised in 2012 and 2013.

The revised relief amounts are as follows:

Death: Rs 5 lakh (up from Rs 50,000)

Grievous injury: Rs 2.5 lakh (up from Rs 25,000)

Simple injury: Rs 50,000 (up from Rs 5,000)

The revised relief amounts will also be applicable to road users who meet with an accident due to the railway's prima facie liability for a manned-level crossing gate accident.

For grievously injured passengers in train accidents who require hospitalisation beyond 30 days, an additional payment of Rs 3,000 per day will be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier. For grievously injured passengers in untoward incidents who require hospitalisation beyond 30 days, an additional relief payment of Rs 1,500 per day will be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier, up to a further six months of hospitalization. Thereafter, Rs 750 per day will be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier, up to a further five months of hospitalisation.

No relief payment will be admissible to road users in case of accidents at unmanned level crossings, trespassers, or persons electrocuted by OHE (overhead equipment).

The Railways Act of 1989 has laid down a compensation liability for the death or injury of passengers in train accidents and untoward incidents. The revised relief payments are an additional measure to provide financial assistance to victims and their families.