Railways Cancel 29 Trains From May 9 Amid Covid Surge: 5 Key Points Here

Railways cancel 29 trains from May 9th. Here are the details

India coronavirus news and updates: The Northern Railways on Thursday cancelled a number of trains including a few Rajdhani trains, Shatabdi and Duronto Express from May 9th. The Railways said, trains are being cancelled as fewer people are travelling and coronavirus cases are rising. "The Northern Railways has decided to cancel the special trains due to poor patronisation and a surge in COVID-19," a Northern Railways spokesperson said. Here are five important things you must know.

Railways cancel 29 trains: All you need to know

Eight Shatabdi Express trains, two Rajdhani Express, two Duronto Express and one Vande Bharat Express are among around 28 trains that have been cancelled "till further advice" by the Northern Railways. Among these trains, there are Shatabdi trains from Delhi to places like Kalka, Habibganj, Amritsar and Chandigarh Rajdhani trains from Delhi to Chennai, Bilaspur Duronto trains to Jammu Tawi and Pune. The Central Railways has cancelled 23 passenger trains including Nagpur-Kolhapur special up to June 29, the CSMT-Kolhapur special up to July 1, the CSMT-Pune special up to June 30.

Coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 deaths, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the number of deaths to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent, the government data showed.